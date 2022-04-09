FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Volta Inc – Class A Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:VLTA)

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Volta Inc – Class A in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VLTA. DA Davidson lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE VLTA opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 413.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after buying an additional 4,687,941 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after buying an additional 2,057,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at $7,616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at $6,829,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,488,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.