FY2022 EPS Estimates for Landec Co. Decreased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Landec in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Landec alerts:

LNDC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Landec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26. Landec has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Landec had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million.

In other Landec news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 90,128 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Landec by 126.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Landec during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Landec by 78.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.