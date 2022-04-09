FY2022 EPS Estimates for Olympus Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olympus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCPNY opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.97. Olympus has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

