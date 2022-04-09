FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GBX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.10. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

