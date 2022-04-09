FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Weir Group PLC Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Weir Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69.

WEGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.20) to GBX 2,160 ($28.33) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.38) to GBX 2,190 ($28.72) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,628.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $10.30 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

