G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.85 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

GIII traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $27.22. 564,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,683. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

