Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GLPI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

