GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPS. Morgan Stanley lowered GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of GPS opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of GAP by 279.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 192,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 600.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

