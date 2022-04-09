Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GTES. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

