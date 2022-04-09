Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Analysts expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTXGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemini Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

GMTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. 152,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,132. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $14.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 1,539.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 289,341 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 12,827.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.