Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemini Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

GMTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. 152,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,132. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $14.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 1,539.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 289,341 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 12,827.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

