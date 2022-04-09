General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE GE opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in General Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in General Electric by 14.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 293,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,811,000 after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 26.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in General Electric by 328.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

