Genesis Energy, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Genesis Energy has a payout ratio of 1,500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.31% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,564 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 41,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genesis Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

