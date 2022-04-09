Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $4.67

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.86. Genius Sports shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 70,365 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The company’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

