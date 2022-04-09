Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,333 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Gentex by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 6.3% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after acquiring an additional 105,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gentex by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,634 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Gentex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.45 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Gentex Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.