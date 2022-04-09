Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $567.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 567 ($7.44) and traded as high as GBX 582 ($7.63). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 567 ($7.44), with a volume of 261,641 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 67.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 567 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33.
About Genuit Group (LON:PLP)
