Gerard J. Michel Buys 2,000 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) insider Gerard J. Michel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $13,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $6.40 on Friday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

