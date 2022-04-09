Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $652.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) will report sales of $652.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $643.30 million and the highest is $661.00 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $589.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,805,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,035,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,360,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after acquiring an additional 673,265 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,625,000 after acquiring an additional 668,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 848,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,015,000 after acquiring an additional 525,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

GIL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. 599,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

