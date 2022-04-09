Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at Raymond James

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.82.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). Equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

