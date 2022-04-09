Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

About Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property consists of eight mineral claims comprising 3,018 hectares located in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

