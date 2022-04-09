Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.73

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.73 and traded as high as $16.12. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 61,420 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $535.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,500 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.