Glanbia (LON:GLB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.14

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.14 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.53 ($0.14), with a volume of 15643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.38 ($0.14).

The company has a market capitalization of £28.30 million and a PE ratio of 17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of €0.18 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

