GlaxoSmithKline plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $3.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSK. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

