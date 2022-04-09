Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 590 ($7.74) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 623 ($8.17) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.92) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 532.25 ($6.98).

Get Glencore alerts:

LON GLEN opened at GBX 528 ($6.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 528 ($6.92). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 461.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 401.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

About Glencore (Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.