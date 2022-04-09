Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 590

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.74) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GLEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 623 ($8.17) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.92) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.74) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 532.25 ($6.98).

GLEN opened at GBX 528 ($6.92) on Tuesday. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 528 ($6.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 461.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 401.51. The company has a market cap of £69.54 billion and a PE ratio of 18.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

