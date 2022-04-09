Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) PT Raised to GBX 590

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.74) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.87) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,725.75.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

