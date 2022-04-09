Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $83.77.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.