Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $83.77.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

