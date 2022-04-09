Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) Trading Down 0.3%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.40. Approximately 1,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20.

Get Global X Aging Population ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNG. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,173,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,316,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.