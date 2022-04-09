Gnosis Market Capitalization Tops $739.56 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $739.56 million and $6.65 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $396.54 or 0.00932702 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gnosis Coin Profile

GNO is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,027 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

