Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.75 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth $2,700,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 1,625.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,542,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 440,413 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 326,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

