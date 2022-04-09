Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 9,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 57,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after buying an additional 594,290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 653,478 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,342,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 997,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $11,736,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $8,731,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

