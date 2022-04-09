Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDDFF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Goodfood Market stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

