Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Trading Up 2.9%

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 15,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 38,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$28.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09.
About Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Gowest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.