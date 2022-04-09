Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LOPE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.80.

LOPE stock opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

