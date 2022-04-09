Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) to post $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $8.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

GPK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

GPK opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

About Graphic Packaging (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.