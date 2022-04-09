Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.36. 8,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 23,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Future of Finance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.