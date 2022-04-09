Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.28. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,200,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,597,000 after buying an additional 23,972 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 809,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after buying an additional 98,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,435,000 after buying an additional 106,610 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 621,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

