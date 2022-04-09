Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBNH. Clarus Securities dropped their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.32.

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $13.89.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 207.90% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrook TMS (Get Rating)

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

