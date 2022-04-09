Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.98

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

