Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Cathy Pitt Purchases 6,628 Shares

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider Cathy Pitt acquired 6,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,942 ($13,038.69).

Cathy Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Cathy Pitt bought 894 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,189.02 ($1,559.37).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 153.50 ($2.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £672.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.75 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156.07 ($2.05). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

