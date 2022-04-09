Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $15.13. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 5,352 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

