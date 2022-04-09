Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Get Grifols alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Grifols has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth about $38,959,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after buying an additional 164,006 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,040,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after buying an additional 296,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grifols (Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grifols (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.