GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for GrowGeneration in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $501.42 million, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $57.10.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $2,987,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in GrowGeneration by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

