Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 788 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,852,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,818,278. The company has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

