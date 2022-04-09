Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.75

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $580.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.20.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Guild in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Guild in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guild by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 77,519 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

