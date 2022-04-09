Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.32

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.32 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.31 ($0.03), with a volume of 126016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.19 ($0.03).
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.85.
About Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF)
See Also
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.