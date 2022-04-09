H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.33.

HLUYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.64. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $35.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2044 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

