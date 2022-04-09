H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Cut to SEK 125 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 140 to SEK 125 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.25.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $5.16.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

