Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 696,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,716. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,239 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,049,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,686,000 after purchasing an additional 915,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

