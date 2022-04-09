Hakka.Finance 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,430.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $9,430.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 374,431,887 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars.

