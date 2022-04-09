Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.37.

NYSE:HAL opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

